Ontario reports 130 COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Ontario is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 548,347.

According to Monday’s report, 16 cases were reported in Waterloo Region, 18 in Toronto, 14 in Hamilton and 17 in Peel Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province remains at 9,294 as no new deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 18.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 91,320 vaccines (10,306 for a first shot and 81,014 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 7.8 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 63 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, 537,698 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is just over 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 153 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,355.

The government said 11,567 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 4,198 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,358,202 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity stayed at 1 per cent on Monday, the same as it was on Sunday.

Ontario reported 115 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 10 from the previous day) with 151 patients in intensive care units (up by one) and 94 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by five).

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,802 variant cases, which is up by three since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,466 variant cases, unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,955 variant cases, unchanged since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 3,322 variant cases, which is up by four since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.