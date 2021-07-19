SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus launching in Waterloo Region this week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada to allow fully-vaccinated American leisure travellers Aug. 9, all countries in September' Canada to allow fully-vaccinated American leisure travellers Aug. 9, all countries in September
WATCH: Canada to allow fully-vaccinated American leisure travellers Aug. 9, all countries in September.

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says a new mobile vaccination bus is being launched this week.

The region says the bus will operate in partnership with community groups and leaders, as it attempts to get people in underserved areas in high-priority neighbourhoods vaccinated.

Read more: Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Waterloo Region

It says that the bus could stop at community centres and housing complexes while operating near other services like food distribution programs.

“Since January, the Community Engagement working group has been providing input on the vaccine rollout and making recommendations to ensure our vaccination clinics meet the diverse needs of the community,” stated Fauzia Baig, equity and anti-racism adviser for the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“The mobile vaccination bus is one way we are working to reduce barriers that many residents experience in accessing the vaccine.”

Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Advice about COVID-19 vaccines, variants and restrictions' Ask the Expert: Advice about COVID-19 vaccines, variants and restrictions
Ask the Expert: Advice about COVID-19 vaccines, variants and restrictions

The region says no appointments will be required while the bus has the capability of vaccinating six people at one time.

Trending Stories

It will operate Wednesday through Saturday with different hours depending on where it stops. The region did not provide a list of location where the bus is currently scheduled to appear.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those getting vaccinated on the bus.

The region says more drive-thru clinics will be held in the area this week, after the success it had during the first event.

It will be offering the Pfizer vaccine while it is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fully vaccinated U.S. travellers may be allowed into Canada by August, Trudeau says

Walk-ins will also be accepted at the drive-thru for those still needing to get a first dose of a vaccine, however, those in need of a second vaccine will need to schedule an appointment.

There were only around 3,500 COVID-19 vaccinations in Waterloo Region on Sunday as more than 80 per cent of those eligible have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

A spokesperson for the vaccine distribution task force told Global News that the new clinics were not in response to Sunday’s low total but have been in the works for sometime now.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagOntario. News tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagCambridge COVID tagWaterloo COVID numbers tagWaterloo covid update tagWaterloo COVID Monday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers