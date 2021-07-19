Mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus launching in Waterloo Region this week

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says a new mobile vaccination bus is being launched this week.

The region says the bus will operate in partnership with community groups and leaders, as it attempts to get people in underserved areas in high-priority neighbourhoods vaccinated.

It says that the bus could stop at community centres and housing complexes while operating near other services like food distribution programs.

“Since January, the Community Engagement working group has been providing input on the vaccine rollout and making recommendations to ensure our vaccination clinics meet the diverse needs of the community,” stated Fauzia Baig, equity and anti-racism adviser for the region.

“The mobile vaccination bus is one way we are working to reduce barriers that many residents experience in accessing the vaccine.”

The region says no appointments will be required while the bus has the capability of vaccinating six people at one time.

It will operate Wednesday through Saturday with different hours depending on where it stops. The region did not provide a list of location where the bus is currently scheduled to appear.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those getting vaccinated on the bus.

The region says more drive-thru clinics will be held in the area this week, after the success it had during the first event.

It will be offering the Pfizer vaccine while it is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Walk-ins will also be accepted at the drive-thru for those still needing to get a first dose of a vaccine, however, those in need of a second vaccine will need to schedule an appointment.

There were only around 3,500 COVID-19 vaccinations in Waterloo Region on Sunday as more than 80 per cent of those eligible have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

A spokesperson for the vaccine distribution task force told Global News that the new clinics were not in response to Sunday’s low total but have been in the works for sometime now.