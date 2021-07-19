SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Advice about COVID-19 vaccines, variants and restrictions' Ask the Expert: Advice about COVID-19 vaccines, variants and restrictions
Ask the Expert: Advice about COVID-19 vaccines, variants and restrictions

Slowly but surely, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region continues to fall.

Waterloo Public Health reported another 22 positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, marking the 10th straight day the agency has reported less than 30 new COVID-19 cases. This lifts the total number of cases in the area to 18,199.

Read more: Fully vaccinated U.S. travellers may be allowed into Canada by August, Trudeau says

It also drops the rolling seven-day average number of new COVID-19 cases down to 24. A week ago that number was 34.4, while a month ago, the seven-day average was almost twice that (62.9).

Another 27 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases among Waterloo Region residents to 17,718.

Story continues below advertisement

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the sixth straight day, leaving the death toll in the area at 280, including 15 victims this month.

The area is up to 27 people in hospitals suffering from COVID-19, including 16 who are intensive care. On Sunday those numbers were sitting at 23 and 13, respectively.

Click to play video: 'How is Tokyo handling its COVID outbreak? Dr. Bogoch weighs in' How is Tokyo handling its COVID outbreak? Dr. Bogoch weighs in
How is Tokyo handling its COVID outbreak? Dr. Bogoch weighs in

There are still 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area after a new one was declared in one congregate setting for a second time while another came to an end at an auto sales location.

Trending Stories

The region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution team reports there have now been 703,799 vaccinations in the area, just 3,108 more than it reported on Sunday.

This is the lowest number of new vaccinations reported in the area in months.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 3,108 residents are now fully vaccinated, lifting the total to 298,574 or 50.7 per cent of the entire population of the region.

A total of 69.38 per cent of the entire region has now received at least one dose, a number that jumps to 80.57 per cent when you just consider the eligible population.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 548,347.

The death toll in the province remains at 9,294 as no new deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 18.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marked an increase of 91,320 vaccines (10,306 for a first shot and 81,014 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 7.8 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 63 per cent of the adult (18-plus) population. First-dose adult coverage stands at 80 per cent.

—With files from Global News’ Jess Patton

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
