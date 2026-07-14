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Canada

2 dead in helicopter crash on B.C.’s West Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 7:57 pm
1 min read
West Coast Helicopters say Riley Brown was a great guy and he will be missed dearly. View image in full screen
West Coast Helicopters say Riley Brown was a great guy and he will be missed dearly. West Coast Helicopters
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The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a helicopter crash near Knight Inlet, on the West Coast of B.C., on Tuesday morning.

In a post on social media, West Coast Helicopters stated that a member of their work family died in the crash.

“This morning, we had a Hughes 500 operating in Loughborough Inlet for forestry operations,” the post reads.

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“They were working with the amazing CFMG crew. At 6:15 a.m., our machine went down with a pilot and two people on board. One survivor and two deceased. Riley Browne from WCH and a CFMG crew member did not survive.”

CFMG, which is a forestry company, has not spoken publicly about its crew member who died.

West Coast Helicopters said Riley was a good friend and pilot to all who worked with him.

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“He always had a smile on his face, eager to help. Riley started his flying career at WCH in 2021. He was one of the pillars of the company. We all loved him.

“Our thoughts, condolences and prayers go out to Riley’s family. They are a tight-knit family and well-known in the Port McNeill Community.

“Rest in peace, Riley. You will not be forgotten.”

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