COVID-19: No new cases reported in Nova Scotia, active case count at 7

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one recovery.

That brings the province’s number of active cases to seven. Two people remain in hospital, including one in ICU.

The province’s labs conducted 2,022 tests on Sunday. According to the data dashboard, 74.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 50.2 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

The Department of National Defence (DND) did confirm late Sunday, that a member on board HMCS Halifax en route home from Operation Reassurance had tested positive — both with a rapid test and PCR test.

The ship arrived Monday morning and the crew will remain on board until another round of tests are completed.

There are no COVID-19 briefings scheduled for this week and the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, has suggested that the briefings will be put on hold as case numbers remain low.

As well, the province noted in a news release that due to an upgrade to the online system, the daily COVID-19 news release and data dashboard will not be available on Tuesday.

