Health

COVID-19: No new cases reported in Nova Scotia, active case count at 7

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: N.S. top doctor pleads for people to get fully vaccinated' COVID-19: N.S. top doctor pleads for people to get fully vaccinated
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. Dr. Robert Strang, says the province is still in the race against COVID-19 and the Delta variant until at least 75 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated – Jul 7, 2021

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one recovery.

That brings the province’s number of active cases to seven. Two people remain in hospital, including one in ICU.

The province’s labs conducted 2,022 tests on Sunday. According to the data dashboard, 74.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 50.2 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Read more: It could be a while before Nova Scotia’s next COVID-19 briefing

The Department of National Defence (DND) did confirm late Sunday, that a member on board HMCS Halifax en route home from Operation Reassurance had tested positive — both with a rapid test and PCR test.

The ship arrived Monday morning and the crew will remain on board until another round of tests are completed.

There are no COVID-19 briefings scheduled for this week and the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, has suggested that the briefings will be put on hold as case numbers remain low.

As well, the province noted in a news release that due to an upgrade to the online system, the daily COVID-19 news release and data dashboard will not be available on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to add beds and upgrade long-term care homes in wake of COVID-19 deaths' Nova Scotia to add beds and upgrade long-term care homes in wake of COVID-19 deaths
Nova Scotia to add beds and upgrade long-term care homes in wake of COVID-19 deaths – Jul 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
