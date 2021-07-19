Case of COVID-19 confirmed on HMCS Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on HMCS Halifax, the Canadian Armed Forces has announced.

In a news release Sunday, the Department of National Defence (DND) said the “non-negative” COVID-19 test was confirmed as HMCS Halifax returned from Operation Reassurance.

The rapid test was later confirmed by a PCR test with a positive result.

“The member is asymptomatic, is feeling fine, and has been isolated from the remainder of the ship as a precaution,” the DND said.

“The remainder of the ship’s company had negative results when tested and none of them are showing any symptoms.”

HMCS Halifax is expected to arrive in Halifax Monday at 9 a.m., where all crew will remain on board until another round of tests are completed.

“This news has been passed to the ship’s families and additional information will be provided as soon as a plan is in place,” DND continued.

“It is unfortunate we cannot enjoy a traditional welcome home from a long deployment but our priority is the health and safety of our sailors and their families and we will do what we can to ensure that their reunion takes place as quickly and safely as possible.”

