Health

Case of COVID-19 confirmed on HMCS Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 5:28 am
The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton returns to Halifax on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after completing a six-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton returns to Halifax on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after completing a six-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on HMCS Halifax, the Canadian Armed Forces has announced.

In a news release Sunday, the Department of National Defence (DND) said the “non-negative” COVID-19 test was confirmed as HMCS Halifax returned from Operation Reassurance.

Read more: Families send off HMCS Halifax crew as ship embarks on 6-month NATO mission

The rapid test was later confirmed by a PCR test with a positive result.

“The member is asymptomatic, is feeling fine, and has been isolated from the remainder of the ship as a precaution,” the DND said.

“The remainder of the ship’s company had negative results when tested and none of them are showing any symptoms.”

Click to play video: 'HMCS Halifax embarks on 6-month NATO mission' HMCS Halifax embarks on 6-month NATO mission
HMCS Halifax embarks on 6-month NATO mission – Jan 1, 2021

HMCS Halifax is expected to arrive in Halifax Monday at 9 a.m., where all crew will remain on board until another round of tests are completed.

“This news has been passed to the ship’s families and additional information will be provided as soon as a plan is in place,” DND continued.

“It is unfortunate we cannot enjoy a traditional welcome home from a long deployment but our priority is the health and safety of our sailors and their families and we will do what we can to ensure that their reunion takes place as quickly and safely as possible.”

Read more: HMCS Harry DeWolf welcomed into Royal Canadian Navy fleet

