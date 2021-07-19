Menu

Crime

Kingston man faces charges in Napanee child pornography investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 12:56 pm
A Kingston man is accused of several child pornography charges in Lennox and Addington County, say OPP. View image in full screen
A Kingston man is accused of several child pornography charges in Lennox and Addington County, say OPP.

A Kingston man was arrested and charged in relation to a child pornography and luring investigation in Napanee.

Lennox and Addington OPP say they were recently notified that a man was communicating with a person in their early teens on a social media platform for several months. OPP did not give more specific details when asked.

Read more: Gananoque man arrested on child pornography charges

Monday, police announced charges for 38-year-old Brian Hinch.

Trending Stories

He faces distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, sending sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age, and luring a person under 16 years of age and extortion.

OPP say they believe there are more victims and are continuing their investigation.

