Gananoque man arrested on child pornography charges

A Gananoque man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.

According to a Gananoque police news release, on June 30, Kingston police’s child exploitation unit became aware of files suspected to be child pornography from an IP address in Gananoque.

After an investigation, a search warrant was executed at the address in Gananoque by police on Dec. 19, where several digital devices and data storage were seized.

The man was later found in Kingston and was transported to Gananoque police headquarters.

A 36-year-old man was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Gananoque police say they are still examining the man’s devices and expect more charges to be laid.

