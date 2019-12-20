Menu

Crime

Gananoque man arrested on child pornography charges

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 11:13 am
Gananoque police and Kingston police's child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a home in Gananoque on Dec. 19.
Gananoque police and Kingston police's child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a home in Gananoque on Dec. 19. Global Kingston

A Gananoque man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.

According to a Gananoque police news release, on June 30, Kingston police’s child exploitation unit became aware of files suspected to be child pornography from an IP address in Gananoque.

After an investigation, a search warrant was executed at the address in Gananoque by police on Dec. 19, where several digital devices and data storage were seized.

The man was later found in Kingston and was transported to Gananoque police headquarters.

A 36-year-old man was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Gananoque police say they are still examining the man’s devices and expect more charges to be laid.

