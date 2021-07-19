Barrie officials say tornado clean up progressing well, affected parts to be reopened Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., are set to open up an area of the city hit by a tornado last week.

The city says cleanup in the affected area has progressed well, with public lands cleared off by Sunday.

Read more: Massive cleanup effort underway in Barrie neighbourhood hit hard by tornado

Police will open the recovery site at noon.

People had been asked to stay away from the area during recovery efforts from Thursday’s twister that severely damaged homes, trees and other infrastructure.

The city says an information centre near a local school will remain open for those still needing help.

Story continues below advertisement

A Salvation Army presence at a resource centre for affected residents will also start wrapping up this week, though the charity is still taking donations.