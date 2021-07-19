Menu

Canada

Barrie officials say tornado clean up progressing well, affected parts to be reopened Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2021 9:02 am
Click to play video: 'Community response effort continues following tornado in Barrie' Community response effort continues following tornado in Barrie
WATCH ABOVE: The cleanup continues in Barrie following Thursday's powerful tornado that ripped through the city, leaving dozens of families displaced. Brittany Rosen has more on the community's response to help those in need.

BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., are set to open up an area of the city hit by a tornado last week.

The city says cleanup in the affected area has progressed well, with public lands cleared off by Sunday.

Read more: Massive cleanup effort underway in Barrie neighbourhood hit hard by tornado

Police will open the recovery site at noon.

People had been asked to stay away from the area during recovery efforts from Thursday’s twister that severely damaged homes, trees and other infrastructure.

Read more: Barrie tornado: Engineering professor calls for building code changes, review of damaged homes

The city says an information centre near a local school will remain open for those still needing help.

A Salvation Army presence at a resource centre for affected residents will also start wrapping up this week, though the charity is still taking donations.

Click to play video: 'Barrie community comes together as tornado clean-up efforts intensify' Barrie community comes together as tornado clean-up efforts intensify
© 2021 The Canadian Press
