Health

COVID-19: 44 cases added Sunday, death toll increases by one

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 2:33 pm
Coronavirus cells. Animation group of viruses that cause respiratory infections under the microscope. View image in full screen
Coronavirus cells. Animation group of viruses that cause respiratory infections under the microscope. Getty Images

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba continued a downward trend Sunday, with 44 cases added.

However, the province’s COVID-19 dashboard shows an overall death toll of 1,165, which is up one from Saturday.

Of the new cases, 19 are in Winnipeg, nine are in Interlake-Eastern, seven are in Southern Health-Santé Sud, five are in Prairie Mountain Health, and four are in the north.

Presently, there are 942 active cases of the virus across Manitoba.

Read more: Manitoba adds 62 COVID-19 cases Saturday, death toll unchanged

The five-day test-positivity rate inched up slightly again on Sunday, sitting at 3.6 per cent; up from 3.2 per cent a day earlier.

119 individuals are in hospital across the province. 39 of those are said to be active COVID-19 patients.

27 people are receiving intensive care, including eight with active cases of the virus.

Additionally, 1,179 laboratory tests for the virus were completed Saturday, for a total of 855,536 since February, 2020.

