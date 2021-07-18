COVID-19: 44 cases added Sunday, death toll increases by one

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba continued a downward trend Sunday, with 44 cases added.

However, the province’s COVID-19 dashboard shows an overall death toll of 1,165, which is up one from Saturday.

Of the new cases, 19 are in Winnipeg, nine are in Interlake-Eastern, seven are in Southern Health-Santé Sud, five are in Prairie Mountain Health, and four are in the north.

Presently, there are 942 active cases of the virus across Manitoba.

The five-day test-positivity rate inched up slightly again on Sunday, sitting at 3.6 per cent; up from 3.2 per cent a day earlier.

119 individuals are in hospital across the province. 39 of those are said to be active COVID-19 patients.

27 people are receiving intensive care, including eight with active cases of the virus.

Additionally, 1,179 laboratory tests for the virus were completed Saturday, for a total of 855,536 since February, 2020.