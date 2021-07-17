Manitoba adds 62 COVID-19 cases Saturday, death toll unchanged

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba remained relatively low Saturday, with 62 new cases of the virus being reported.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 961 active virus cases, while the death toll remains unchanged from Friday at 1,164.

Of the new cases, 33 are in Winnipeg, 13 are in Interlake-Eastern, 12 are in Southern Health-Santé Sud, three are in the north, and one is in Prairie Mountain Health.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate ticked up slightly to 3.2 per cent compared to 2.9 per cent a day earlier.

The dashboard shows 117 individuals are in hospital across Manitoba, including 35 who are said to be active COVID-19 patients.

It shows 28 people are receiving intensive care, of which eight are considered active virus cases.

According to the province, 1,369 laboratory tests for COVID-19 were completed Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 854,306.

The province is no longer sending out full COVID-19 bulletins on weekends, so specific data is limited.