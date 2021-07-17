Menu

Health

Manitoba adds 62 COVID-19 cases Saturday, death toll unchanged

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 2:22 pm
COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba remained relatively low Saturday, with 62 new cases of the virus being reported. According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 961 active virus cases, while the death toll remains unchanged from Friday at 1,164. View image in full screen
COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba remained relatively low Saturday, with 62 new cases of the virus being reported. According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 961 active virus cases, while the death toll remains unchanged from Friday at 1,164. Getty Images

COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba remained relatively low Saturday, with 62 new cases of the virus being reported.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 961 active virus cases, while the death toll remains unchanged from Friday at 1,164.

Of the new cases, 33 are in Winnipeg, 13 are in Interlake-Eastern, 12 are in Southern Health-Santé Sud, three are in the north, and one is in Prairie Mountain Health.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate ticked up slightly to 3.2 per cent compared to 2.9 per cent a day earlier.

Read more: Manitoba reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, Winnipeg to fully reopen libraries

The dashboard shows 117 individuals are in hospital across Manitoba, including 35 who are said to be active COVID-19 patients.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It shows 28 people are receiving intensive care, of which eight are considered active virus cases.

According to the province, 1,369 laboratory tests for COVID-19 were completed Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 854,306.

The province is no longer sending out full COVID-19 bulletins on weekends, so specific data is limited.

