The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit has been called to a motel in the city’s east end to investigate the death of a man.

Police responded to a call from the Red Rose Motel on Queenston Road, just east of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, shortly before 10 a.m., Sunday.

Hamilton Police responded to a call at 9:45 am today at the Red Rose Motel. Major Crime is now investigating the death of an adult male. There is a heavy police presence in the area with Queenston Road closed between Nash and Woodman. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 18, 2021

Police have blocked off Queenston Road between Nash Road and Woodman Drive and are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

More to come.