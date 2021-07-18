3 Calgary homes significantly damaged after large fire breaks out in Sherwood neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Three homes are significantly damaged after a large fire broke out in the northwest neighbourhood of Sherwood Sunday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department said residents from those homes will not be able to return home for an unknown amount of time.

View image in full screen Calgary Fire Department Crews Respond To Two Alarm Structure Fire in Sherwood. Matthew Conrod / Global News

Just after midnight Sunday, Calgary firefighters were called out to the 100 block of Sherwood Crescent N.W. for a fully involved 2-story residential home that had flames shooting out from the home, threatening neighbouring houses. A second alarm was called to make sure there were enough resources on scene, Calgary Fire said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Grass fire sparks up along train tracks in Calgary

“Firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive exterior attack with apparatus deck guns and hand lines. Two water towers were also set up to assist in fire attack. Three homes suffered significant damage and fire extension,” read the statement.

Residents from the homes were able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported.

Calgary Police helped with evacuations and crowd control.

Read more: Calgary issues fire ban as wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality problems

Fire crews including a Fire Investigator remained on scene as of Sunday morning to make sure there were no flare ups. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.