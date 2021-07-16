Big White beginner bike park provides safe place to start downhill mountain biking

Send this page to someone via email

Have you ever wanted to try downhill mountain biking at a local ski hill, but were too intimidated to try?

Well, Big White Ski Resort may just be the place to start on some single-track biking.

“Mountain biking can be an intimidating sport to try, and this new feature at Bike Big White will make it more accessible to everyone,” said Kat Bensler, Bike Big White Manager.

“Everybody has got to start somewhere,” added Big White bike park manager Kris Hawryluk.

Big White’s new beginner bike park is the perfect place to advance one’s bike handling skill set.

“We designed and developed a beginner’s skills area so that beginners that are new to the sport of mountain biking — whether they are adult or child — can come down in a low-impact, safe area where there is no intimidation factor.”

The idea is to create new riders and prepare them to tackle tougher trails higher up the mountain.

The park has three lanes, or tracks, that get progressively harder, teaching riders important hand-eye coordination skills required to prevent going OTB — over the bars.

“There’s a lot of quick-thinking, split decisions when you are mountain biking. So we developed this beginner area with progression so your mind thinks, not only your muscle memory,” said Hawryluik.

The new beginner bike park is thanks to a $200,000 grant from the province of British Columbia’s targeted tourism initiative

So it’s free for anyone to use — no ticket to ride required.

However, before you go hell-bent for descent, Big White says the area is unsupervised.

“The area is maintained by professional trail builders, but it’s use at your own risk situation,” said Hawryluik.