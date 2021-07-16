Menu

Crime

Ontario police watchdog probing death of 61-year-old Ottawa man

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 4:37 pm
The Ottawa Police Service is subject to an SIU investigation regarding the death of a 61-year-old man on July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service is subject to an SIU investigation regarding the death of a 61-year-old man on July 15, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, is invoking its mandate to investigate the circumstances of a 61-year-old man’s death in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.

The SIU said in a brief release Friday that officers with the Ottawa Police Service attended a Woodroffe Avenue home at 3:55 p.m. on Thursday to make an arrest.

According to preliminary information, a man answered the door, returned back into the home and was found dead inside by police a short time later.

An SIU spokesperson said Friday they did not have information on what charges the man was facing. The Ottawa Police Service would not comment on the case.

The SIU is a civilian agency called in to investigate cases of serious injury, death or sexual assault involving police services in Ontario.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. Those with video evidence are asked to upload footage via the SIU website.

