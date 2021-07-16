Menu

Crime

Three charged with human trafficking following investigtion into exploitation of underage females

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 4:37 pm
Elkan Vyizigiro (left) and Meaz Nour-Eldin (right) have been charged with trafficking a person under the age of 18. View image in full screen
Elkan Vyizigiro (left) and Meaz Nour-Eldin (right) have been charged with trafficking a person under the age of 18. VPD.

Three people face human trafficking charges following an investigation into the sexual exploitation and victimization of underage females, Vancouver police said Friday.

“Investigators believe underage girls were recruited and trafficked for several months,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“After becoming aware of the information in 2019, the Vancouver Police Counter Exploitation Unit launched an investigation surrounding the human trafficking operation.”

Police say Elkan Vyizigiro, who was known as Lavish or LK, and Meaz Nour-Eldin, known as Streets, have been charged with trafficking a person under the age of 18 years and receiving material benefit resulting from trafficking in a person under 18 years. A third young offender was also charged.

Police believe there are witnesses who know more about the case. They urge anyone to contact Vancouver police or Crimestoppers.

