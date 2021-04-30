Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police suspect over 90 people found in Texas home are part of human smuggling operation

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 30, 2021 11:00 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Police find more than 90 people in Texas house in suspected human smuggling case

More than 90 people were found in a house in southwestern Houston that investigators suspect was part of a human smuggling operation, police said Friday.

Authorities initially served a search warrant at the house after someone called police Thursday night to report a loved one was being held there, said Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards.

Read more: Fighting human trafficking ‘more urgent’ amid pandemic: country star Paul Brandt

A special-tactics team entered the house, Edwards said, and found a large, huddled group of adults — five women and the rest men. The individuals told authorities they had not eaten in a while.

Trending Stories

“It was a big surprise when we got in the house and saw what we saw,” Edwards said.

Click to play video: 'Canadian human smuggler allegedly leaves 13 people fighting for refugee status' Canadian human smuggler allegedly leaves 13 people fighting for refugee status
Canadian human smuggler allegedly leaves 13 people fighting for refugee status – Oct 1, 2020

Officers asked health officials to test the captives for coronavirus infections after some complained of possible COVID-19 symptoms, including fever and loss of smell and taste sensations, Edwards said. Anybody who tested positive would likely be quarantined, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continued to investigate who rented the home and how the individuals ended up inside.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
TexasHuman TraffickingTexas human traffickinghuman smuggling operationhuman trafficking texastexas home human smugglingTexas smuggling operation

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers