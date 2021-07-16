Unbox your junk: Garage sales allowed in Winnipeg with 25 person limit

Send this page to someone via email

All the extra junk you’ve been saving since the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest can now come out of the basement and into your yard.

The province of Manitoba has confirmed to Global News that garage and yard sales can indeed be run, starting Saturday.

Garage sales “fall into capacity limits on private property. As of [July 17], it will move to 25 people on private property,” said a spokesperson for the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, issued the new public health orders Thursday afternoon, to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Since then, garage sale ads have been popping up on more frequently on online classified websites and marketplaces.

While garage and yard sales have never been specifically banned, Roussin said last year that they should not be happening.

Thursday, Roussin said it’s still recommended that people who are outdoors and in prolonged close contact with people they don’t know should still wear a mask.

“Practice the fundamentals,” he said.

“More and more vaccinations allow us to loosen public health restrictions … But COVID-19 is still circulating in the province and continues to challenge our hospital and ICU capacity, a phased reopening is a safe reopening.”

