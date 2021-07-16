Child airlifted to Hamilton hospital after ATV incident in Woolwich

Waterloo Regional Police say a child was transported to an out-of-region hospital after an incident involving an ATV in Woolwich Township.
Police say they were called to Fife Road at around noon Friday for the collision.
A spokesperson for Ornge Air said the child was transported to McMaster General Hospital in Hamilton.
Police say that Fife Road is closed from 6640 Fife Road to Chilligo Road.
A police spokesperson was not able to provide further details at this time.
More to follow…
