Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child airlifted to Hamilton hospital after ATV incident in Woolwich

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 1:39 pm
An Ornge air ambulance crew prepares for take off at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance crew prepares for take off at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a child was transported to an out-of-region hospital after an incident involving an ATV in Woolwich Township.

Police say they were called to Fife Road at around noon Friday for the collision.

Read more: Waterloo police investigating hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

A spokesperson for Ornge Air said the child was transported to McMaster General Hospital in Hamilton.

Police say that Fife Road is closed from 6640 Fife Road to Chilligo Road.

Trending Stories

A police spokesperson was not able to provide further details at this time.

More to follow…

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagATV collision tagchild injured tagWoolwich news tagOrnge Air tagWoolwich ATV tagWoolwich ATV Accident tagWoolwich ATV child injured tagWoolwich ATV kid hurt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers