Child airlifted to Hamilton hospital after ATV incident in Woolwich

Waterloo Regional Police say a child was transported to an out-of-region hospital after an incident involving an ATV in Woolwich Township.

Police say they were called to Fife Road at around noon Friday for the collision.

A spokesperson for Ornge Air said the child was transported to McMaster General Hospital in Hamilton.

Police say that Fife Road is closed from 6640 Fife Road to Chilligo Road.

A police spokesperson was not able to provide further details at this time.

More to follow…

On scene in the area of Fife Road in Woolwich Township for a collision involving a youth riding on an ATV. There will be an increased police presence. Please avoid the area. @Ornge Air is responding. pic.twitter.com/rsO4SUC5oH — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 16, 2021

