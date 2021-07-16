Menu

Traffic

Crash closes Highway 403 in Hamilton, one man sent to hospital

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 16, 2021 1:35 pm
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 403 in Hamilton. View image in full screen
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 403 in Hamilton. Ontario Provincial Police

On person has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Hamilton.

Hamilton Paramedic Service Superintendent David Thompson says a 64-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday and involved a tractor-trailer and a smaller transport truck.

“Six others were assessed, but weren’t transported to hospital as they refused further treatment… and reported no injuries,” said Thompson.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed the westbound lanes of the 403 from Highway 6 South to the Lincoln Alexander Parkway as crews cleaned up the debris and investigators pieced together what happened.

OPP announced just before 2 p.m. Friday that the highway had reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department was called in to extricate one person who was trapped in their vehicle.

OPP say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

