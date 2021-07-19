Who are the Edmonton Elks All-Time All-Stars?

Hundreds of great players have worn the green and gold over the years, but who is the best of the best when it comes to the Edmonton Elks?
630 CHED and Global News want you to build your dream lineup. You’ll be choosing one player for each position.
That’s one member of special teams, the defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, the offensive line and one running back, receiver and quarterback.
How will you decide who to pick? Best stats? Most Grey Cups? Individual awards? Maybe you just really like the guy.
Your vote is up to you.
Voting is open now and you’ll have until midnight on July 23.
Each day, starting July 26, Morley Scott will unveil the finalists for two positions during 630 CHED Mornings with Daryl McIntyre.
Then the winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins and Global News Hour at 6, as well as right here in this story post.
Will your players make the list? Cast your votes below. Once you’ve voted, click here to enter for your chance to win a pair of Elks season tickets.
