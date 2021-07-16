Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen facing charges in connection with more than a dozen break-ins in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 12:30 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been arrested in connection with more than a dozen break-ins over the past week in the city of Waterloo.

They say 11 businesses located in the University Avenue and Lester Street area were broken into between July 9 and July 15.

Read more: Cambridge mosque broken into, vandalized on Wednesday afternoon in ‘act of hate’

“The accused returned to some locations more than once,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News in an email.

Trending Stories

He said police caught up to the suspect after officers responded to a break-in call.

“The accused was arrested on scene,” Johnson said.

Read more: 2 men taken to hospital after fight at Victoria Park in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

“Through investigation, it was determined by police that the accused was responsible for the other break-ins.”

Police say a 16-year-old Waterloo boy is facing 13 break and enter-related charges.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagUniversity avenue waterloo tagLester Street waterloo tagwaterloo break-ins tagWaterloo teen arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers