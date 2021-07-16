Teen facing charges in connection with more than a dozen break-ins in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen has been arrested in connection with more than a dozen break-ins over the past week in the city of Waterloo.
They say 11 businesses located in the University Avenue and Lester Street area were broken into between July 9 and July 15.
“The accused returned to some locations more than once,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News in an email.
He said police caught up to the suspect after officers responded to a break-in call.
“The accused was arrested on scene,” Johnson said.
“Through investigation, it was determined by police that the accused was responsible for the other break-ins.”
Police say a 16-year-old Waterloo boy is facing 13 break and enter-related charges.
