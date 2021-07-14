Menu

Comments

Crime

2 men taken to hospital after fight at Victoria Park in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 11:19 am
The entrance to Victoria Park in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The entrance to Victoria Park in Kitchener. Ahmad Fareed Kahn / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a skirmish broke out at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Police say they received several calls about a fight involving several people at the park on Schneider Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police looking for Chevrolet Trailblazer, vehicle connected to rash of thefts

They say the officers were initially told that one person had pulled out a gun and that a man had also been stabbed but these allegations remain unconfirmed.

Police say they did find two men, aged 25 and 37, nearby who had to be taken to hospital by paramedics because of minor injuries. One of the man’s injuries was consistent with being struck by an object.

Read more: Kitchener man facing attempted murder, sexual assault in connection to incident in Cambridge

They say the investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight or have any other information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

