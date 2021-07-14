2 men taken to hospital after fight at Victoria Park in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a skirmish broke out at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Police say they received several calls about a fight involving several people at the park on Schneider Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

They say the officers were initially told that one person had pulled out a gun and that a man had also been stabbed but these allegations remain unconfirmed.

Police say they did find two men, aged 25 and 37, nearby who had to be taken to hospital by paramedics because of minor injuries. One of the man’s injuries was consistent with being struck by an object.

They say the investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight or have any other information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.