‘Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back,’ OPP warn after online extortion attempt

Provincial police in Norfolk County have issued a warning to area residents about sharing images and video online after someone reported an attempted extortion.

“Police are urging all computer users to be aware of the dangers of engaging in online web chats where explicit conversations and images are shared,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk stated. “Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back.”

OPP say the victim contacted them Thursday morning, reporting an unknown person after they shared intimate moments with them.

They say the person had been friended online by a stranger before the victim began to exchange messages with her.

This led to the victim sending intimate videos before the extortion demands began.

The suspect demanded money to not forward the videos to the victim’s family and friends.

The victim chose not to pay up, instead contacting provincial police in Norfolk County.

Police are warning residents to beware while they are online.

“We live in a connected world where it’s easy to feel as if our far-away friends are right next door,” Norfolk County OPP wrote.

“Having a face-to-face conversation with someone is gaining in popularity and everyone needs to be vigilant when engaging in on-line video chats or text messaging.”

They say to remember that you lose anonymity once you begin chatting online.

“The fact that your face is right there for all to see, but it’s not just your face that’s on show,” police stated in a release.

“Anything else can be, too. That means that some behavior — and some body parts — that you don’t want to exhibit could end up on display.”