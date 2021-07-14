Menu

Canada

Teen seriously injured in Norfolk County dirt bike crash

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 7:35 am
Teen seriously injured in Norfolk County dirt bike crash - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Norfolk County say a 14-year-old suffered life-altering injuries after a dirt bike crash on Tuesday.

Det. Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the teen hit a tree while riding an off-road motorcycle just before 4:30 p.m. at a Norfolk County Road 19 West address north of Waterford.

The teen was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Hamilton General for further treatment.

Sanchuk said in a release the investigation is ongoing.

OPP Ontario Provincial Police Norfolk County dirt bike Waterford dirt bike crash det. sgt. ed sanchuk off-road motorcycle

