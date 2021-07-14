Teen seriously injured in Norfolk County dirt bike crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Norfolk County say a 14-year-old suffered life-altering injuries after a dirt bike crash on Tuesday.

Det. Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the teen hit a tree while riding an off-road motorcycle just before 4:30 p.m. at a Norfolk County Road 19 West address north of Waterford.

The teen was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Hamilton General for further treatment.

Sanchuk said in a release the investigation is ongoing.

14 y/o suffers life-altering injuries after colliding with a tree while riding a dirt bike at Norfolk County Rd 19 W @NorfolkCountyCA. Air lifted by @Ornge to a #HamOnt area hospital for further treatment. #OPP continuing to investigate.@NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkEMS #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/iZuXZQLHJw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 13, 2021

