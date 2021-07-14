Teen seriously injured in Norfolk County dirt bike crash

Police in Norfolk County say a 14-year-old suffered life-altering injuries after a dirt bike crash on Tuesday.
Det. Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the teen hit a tree while riding an off-road motorcycle just before 4:30 p.m. at a Norfolk County Road 19 West address north of Waterford.
The teen was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Hamilton General for further treatment.
Sanchuk said in a release the investigation is ongoing.
Trending Stories
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments