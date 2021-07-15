Menu

Canada

Norfolk County man, 44, killed in workplace accident in Tillsonburg: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted July 15, 2021 5:50 pm
Norfolk County man, 44, killed in workplace accident in Tillsonburg: OPP
Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Ontario Provincial Police say a 44-year-old Norfolk County man has died following a workplace accident in Tillsonburg, Ont., early Thursday morning.

Few details have been released by provincial police, who say they, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene at a business on Townline Road around 6:30 a.m.

The name and address of the business was not released by police.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the employee died after being trapped under a steel coil.

The victim has been identified by police as James Klein, 44, of Norfolk County.

Officials with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development are investigating the incident.

980 CFPL has reached out to the ministry for comment.

