Tornado warnings issued for multiple regions north of Toronto, damage reported near Barrie

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 3:08 pm
Environment Canada issued tornado warnings Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued tornado warnings Thursday afternoon. Global News

Environment Canada has issued multiple tornado warnings for several regions near Lake Simcoe amid reports of damage south of Barrie.

According to an alert issued just before 2:50 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe storm near Innisfil. The storm was reported to be moving east at around 65 km/h.

Residents in the areas of Innisfil, Beaverton, Georgina, Sutton, Sibbald Point Provincial Park, Georgina Island, Sunset Beach and Pefferlaw as well as areas near Dufferin County were urged to take cover immediately.

“Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes,” the alert said.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Trending Stories
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said residents east of Lake Simcoe should pay particular attention to the storm, noting damage was reported south of Barrie.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.

