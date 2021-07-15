Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 15 2021 6:17pm
03:55

Tornado causes extensive damage in Barrie area

Major damage has been reported in southern Barrie after a tornado moved through part of the city Thursday. Erica Vella reports.

