International Centre in Mississauga to close mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic July 26

Peel Public Health says it is closing a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic at the International Centre in Mississauga due to a shift in resources to get to the remaining unvaccinated populations.

The International Centre, located on Airport Road south of Derry Road, will stop administering COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 26.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said operations at other mass vaccination clinics will also begin to be scaled back.

She added that while other mass clinics will remain open, their hours of operation and appointment availability will be reduced over the next few months.

“This is a good news story, it means the mass vaccination clinics have done their primary job getting the majority of our residents vaccinated,” Crombie said.

“Peel Public Health will be shifting some of their resources to get to our hardest to reach residents vaccinated.”

Peel’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh said the program will be a more targeted community outreach.

The local public health unit has so far put 1.95 million shots into arms since the vaccination program began, with 79 per cent of residents aged 12 and older having at least one dose and 54 per cent with two shots.

Crombie said there are still thousands of appointments available to get first and second doses.

“I really do encourage you to book the next available appointment,” Crombie said.

Some vaccination clinics such as Save Max Sports Centre and Paramount Fine Foods are taking walk-ins.