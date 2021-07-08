Ontario aims to bring more doctors into COVID-19 vaccine rollout, assess data to reach holdouts

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario is involving more family doctors in its immunization effort as it tries to reach those who’ve yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province will also be providing public health units with sociodemographic data on those who’ve had a jab to support further vaccine outreach.

More than 78 per cent of Ontario adults have received their first dose and the province wants to reach more.

It says more primary care providers are being brought on board to help administer vaccines and connect with harder-to-reach patients.

Data on patients who have and haven’t been vaccinated is being shared with primary care providers to help with outreach.

Meanwhile, voluntarily collected sociodemographic data that will be shared with public health units covers race, ethnic origin, language, household income and household size and officials say it can’t be used for purposes other than the vaccine rollout.