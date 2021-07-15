Nighthawks lose to Bandits as Guelph’s record falls to 1-5

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks‘ big scorers couldn’t provide the offensive punch on Wednesday night as the team lost 92-71 to the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Justin Jackson left the game a few minutes in, while Cat Barber and Ahmed Hill combined for just 26 points in the loss.

“The effort’s there, we just have to clean up some things and I think we ran out of steam,” said Nighthawks head coach Charles Kissi. “On to the next one.”

Kimbal Mackenzie dropped 14 points for Guelph, while Chad Brown put up 16 points and seven rebounds.

The game in Abbotsford, B.C., was played in front of fans for the first time since 2019 with COVID-19 restrictions lifting.

Guelph’s record falls to 1-5 on the season and will next take a trip to Saskatoon to take on the winless Saskatchewan Rattlers on Friday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and all the action can be heard live on 1460 CJOY.

