Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Nighthawks lose to Bandits as Guelph’s record falls to 1-5

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 10:46 am

The Guelph Nighthawks‘ big scorers couldn’t provide the offensive punch on Wednesday night as the team lost 92-71 to the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Justin Jackson left the game a few minutes in, while Cat Barber and Ahmed Hill combined for just 26 points in the loss.

Read more: Guelph Nighthawks welcoming fans back to Sleeman Centre

“The effort’s there, we just have to clean up some things and I think we ran out of steam,” said Nighthawks head coach Charles Kissi. “On to the next one.”

Kimbal Mackenzie dropped 14 points for Guelph, while Chad Brown put up 16 points and seven rebounds.

The game in Abbotsford, B.C., was played in front of fans for the first time since 2019 with COVID-19 restrictions lifting.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rattlers to welcome back fans' Rattlers to welcome back fans
Rattlers to welcome back fans

Guelph’s record falls to 1-5 on the season and will next take a trip to Saskatoon to take on the winless Saskatchewan Rattlers on Friday.

Trending Stories

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and all the action can be heard live on 1460 CJOY.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Basketball tagGuelph News tagCEBL tagCanadian Elite Basketball League tag#guelph nighthawks tagFraser Valley Bandits tagCEBL Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers