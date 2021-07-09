Guelph Nighthawks welcoming fans back to Sleeman Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks have announced that fans will be able to attend basketball games at the Sleeman Centre, beginning July 19.

The team said up to 1,000 fans will be permitted for the team’s final five regular-season home games and a potential quarterfinal playoff game.

The Nighthawks will host the Edmonton Stingers for the first home game in front of fans in nearly two years, albeit without fans, on Friday evening.

The Sleeman Centre has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

“It has been 700 days since our fans last joined us in the Sleeman Centre for Nighthawks basketball. There is a vibrancy in the arena that has been missed without our passionate fan base,” said Nighthawks president Cameron Kusch.

“Even with a limited capacity of 1,000 ticket holders, the return of fans to home games will bring an entirely renewed atmosphere to our home court, and help us create a true home-court advantage.”

Seating will be limited to the lower bowl of the Sleeman Centre with ticket holders placed in socially distanced groups, the team said.

For the first ‘fans allowed’ game on July 19, there will be no court level or restaurant seating and suites will remain closed. Masks will be required inside, except while consuming food or beverage.

“We have been working closely with our venue partner at the Sleeman Centre over the last four months on a safe and healthy reintroduction of fans to our home venue,” said Kusch.

“Similar to other establishments that have reopened their doors, fans can expect some changes from the in-arena experience they had prior to March of 2020. We ask for fans’ patience and understanding with staff as we reopen the Sleeman Centre for the first time in over 15 months.”

Nighthawks season ticket holders will be provided priority access to seats first and any remaining seats will go on sale to the public on July 13.

More information on tickets can be found on the Nighthawks’ website.