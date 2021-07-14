Menu

Crime

Attempted abduction reported in southeast Edmonton Wednesday morning

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 14, 2021 5:38 pm
Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. File/Global News

Edmonton police are looking to the public for information after what they called an attempted abduction Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the southeast neighbourhood of Summerside at around 8:35 a.m. A nine-year-old boy was walking his dog in the area of 21A Avenue and 69 Street when he said he was approached by a man driving a white cargo van.

Read more: Edmonton police charge 62-year-old man with attempted murder, kidnapping, child sexual assault

The boy said the man got out of the van, opened the side door and asked the boy to get in.

There was allegedly another boy inside who police said was possibly seven years old but didn’t appear to be in distress.

The nine-year-old refused to get in the van and ran home, police said.

The driver is described as a clean-shaven man in his 20s wearing a blue hat, light blue shirt and blue jeans. He is between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall, police said.

Read more: 2 child abduction attempts at school in south Edmonton under investigation

The van was a white, Promaster-type cargo van with tinted windows and a caged rear interior. Police said it’s often used in trades or on industrial worksites.

Anyone with information on this file is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

