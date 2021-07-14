COVID-19: Outbreak at living setting in Peterborough; 54% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, however, a new outbreak was reported in the city.

In its update issued at 4:17 p.m., the health unit reported 19 active COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction, down from 22 reported on Tuesday and 27 on Monday.

Of the health unit’s 1,623 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,582 are resolved — an additional three cases since Tuesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant case remains at 816 on Wednesday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

On Wednesday the health unit reported an outbreak was declared late Tuesday at an unidentified congregate living facility. No details were provided.

It is the second active outbreak, joining one declared July 6 at a construction site in the city. No details on that outbreak have been provided.

The health unit has dealt with 309 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination data

In its weekly data release on Wednesday, the health unit reported that 77 per cent of all eligible residents (ages 12 and up) have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose; 54 per cent have received two doses (deemed fully vaccinated).

Story continues below advertisement

Among age groups:

Adults (age 18+): 78 per cent have received one dose, 56.6 per cent have received two doses

Youth (age 12-17): 63.7 per cent have received one dose; 13.2 per cent have received two doses.

To date, 178,181 vaccine doses have been administered (up from 159,254 reported a week ago). Of that total, 101,071 residents have received their first dose (up from 99,952); moreover, 70,736 have a first and second dose (up from 55,821).

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

A pop-up clinic in Apsley will be held from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the North Kawartha Community Centre at 340 McFadden Road.

Story continues below advertisement

To book an appointment, please call the Township of North Kawartha office at 705-656-4445 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This clinic is not part of the provincial vaccination booking system and can only be booked by calling this number. Booking an appointment will guarantee one dose of an mRNA vaccine. Walk-ins for first doses only are also welcome.

Walk-in clinics will be held:

Weekdays from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. for youth (ages 12-17) at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Daily 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 18+ at the Evinrude Centre

July 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement