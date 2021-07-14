N.S. reports zero new COVID-19 cases for first time since late June

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for the first time since June 23.

The province also reported that the National Microbiology Lab has confirmed 20 Delta variant cases and 36 Alpha variant cases in Nova Scotia. These cases were previously reported.

“All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread,” the province said.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide more details at a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT, and will be livstreamed on this page.

Nova Scotia has 28 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,691 tests the day before.

As of Tuesday, 1,154,785 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 434,537 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,074 resolved cases.

