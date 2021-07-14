Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. reports zero new COVID-19 cases for first time since late June

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 11:25 am
N.S. reports zero new COVID-19 cases for first time since late June - image View image in full screen
File/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for the first time since June 23.

The province also reported that the National Microbiology Lab has confirmed 20 Delta variant cases and 36 Alpha variant cases in Nova Scotia. These cases were previously reported.

“All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread,” the province said.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case, active total drops to 31

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide more details at a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. AT, and will be livstreamed on this page.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia has 28 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,691 tests the day before.

As of Tuesday, 1,154,785 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 434,537 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,074 resolved cases.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan' Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan
Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagdr. robert strang tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagHalifax COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 cases Halifax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers