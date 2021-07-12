COVID-19: N.S. to hold briefing as province prepares to enter Phase 4 of reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, and Premier Iain Rankin are set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT and will be streamed live here.

The province currently has 36 active cases and two people in hospital, including one person in ICU.

Nova Scotia is targeted to enter Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Wednesday. Under the phase, restaurants can resume their normal hours of operation, retail stores can operate at 100 per cent capacity, and gyms can return to full capacity. In all these cases, masking and social distancing rules apply.

Festivals and faith gatherings can have half of a venue’s capacity up to 150 people indoors and up to 250 people outdoors when hosted by a business or organization. Social distancing and masking.

Story continues below advertisement

Informal wedding ceremonies and funerals can have 25 people plus the person conducting the ceremony indoors and up to 50 people plus the person conducting the ceremony outdoors without social distancing. Wedding ceremonies and funerals hosted by a business or organization can have half of a venue’s capacity up to 150 people indoors and 250 people outdoors — but with social distancing.

Meanwhile, social gatherings indoors can have 25 people without social distancing and masks, while outdoor gatherings can have up to 50 people without social distancing and masks.

As well, organized sports and performing arts can have 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors without social distancing for rehearsals, performances, practices and games.

Spectators are allowed for sports and arts, if the event is hosted by a business or organization that has an Event Plan. The spectators would count in the gathering limits.

The fifth and final phase of the reopening plan has a target of September, according to the province’s website, and would be contingent on 75 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated.

In that case, the province would ease measures and “start to move into living during COVID-19.”