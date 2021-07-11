COVID-19: N.S. reporting 4 new cases in Central Zone

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, three of which are under investigation.

The fourth case is related to travel.

All the new cases are in Central Zone. The province also recorded seven new recoveries.

“All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread,” the province notes in a news release.

The province’s labs completed 2,483 tests on Saturday. Currently, there are 36 active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital, including one person in ICU.

“The hard work of Nova Scotians is paying off as we continue to see low case numbers,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“The higher our vaccination numbers climb, the sooner we can safely relax some of our public health measures and loosen more restrictions. If you haven’t had your vaccine yet, please book your appointment as soon as you can.”

