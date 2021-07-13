Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case, active total drops to 31

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 as the province gets set to enter Phase 4 of the reopening plan on Wednesday.

The lone case is in Western Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, the province said in a release.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 31 active cases of COVID-19, which is a drop of 5 since Monday. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,832 tests the day before.

To date, 1,134,591 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 415,523 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

“Nearly 43 per cent of eligible Nova Scotians have received their second dose of the vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in a release.

“We need to reach 75 per cent of eligible Nova Scotians before we can begin to lift public health measures like masking and distancing. If you haven’t already done so, book or reschedule your second dose appointment as soon as you can,” he added.

Since April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. There are 4,071 resolved cases.

The last time Nova Scotia reported double-digit COVID-19 case numbers was June 26, a stretch of 18 days.