Massive fire rages for hours at moulding plant in Nova Scotia

Firefighters remain on scene after a massive fire at a moulding plan in Weymouth, N.S.

Crews were still on scene Wednesday morning at the Lewis Mouldings facility as the blaze continued to smoulder.

A witness said around 8:30 a.m. that smoke could be seen for miles on Wednesday, and it appeared firefighters were still there looking for hot spots.

The molding plant in Weymouth is on fire. pic.twitter.com/CDbtkTz3aF — dwight wagner (@grub1234) July 13, 2021

Fire crews were called the moulding plant at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when smoke could be seen coming from the community’s largest employer.

Fire crews from several counties were reportedly called to the massive blaze, which at its peak, saw heavy flames pouring from the facility.

It’s believed about 100 people were employed at the facility and there’s been no reports of injuries.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said police believe the fire broke out in an area where dry wood is stored.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown but is not considered suspicious.

View image in full screen Image of the Lewis Mouldings facility as of July 14, 2021. Angela O’Neill-Whitely