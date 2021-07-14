Menu

Canada

Massive fire rages for hours at moulding plant in Nova Scotia

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 8:26 am
Image of smoke coming out of the Lewis Mouldings facility on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
Image of smoke coming out of the Lewis Mouldings facility on Tuesday evening. Angela O’Neill-Whitely

Firefighters remain on scene after a massive fire at a moulding plan in Weymouth, N.S.

Crews were still on scene Wednesday morning at the Lewis Mouldings facility as the blaze continued to smoulder.

A witness said around 8:30 a.m. that smoke could be seen for miles on Wednesday, and it appeared firefighters were still there looking for hot spots.

Fire crews were called the moulding plant at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when smoke could be seen coming from the community’s largest employer.

Fire crews from several counties were reportedly called to the massive blaze, which at its peak, saw heavy flames pouring from the facility.

It’s believed about 100 people were employed at the facility and there’s been no reports of injuries.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said police believe the fire broke out in an area where dry wood is stored.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown but is not considered suspicious.

Image of the Lewis Mouldings facility as of July 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Image of the Lewis Mouldings facility as of July 14, 2021. Angela O’Neill-Whitely
