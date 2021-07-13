COVID-19: 2 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,320, including 254 deaths.

Local public health also reported nine new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,955, including 25 that are active.

The new cases are in both Midland and Innisfil and involved people who are under 17 years of age.

The Innisfil case is community-acquired, while the Midland one is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 42.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,320 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,602 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 547,409, including 9,258 deaths.