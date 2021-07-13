SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 2 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario health officials call vaccine mixing ‘very safe’ despite WHO warning' Ontario health officials call vaccine mixing ‘very safe’ despite WHO warning
WATCH: Ontario health officials responded to a warning from the World Health Organization’s chief scientist against mixing vaccines, saying that they believe mixing COVID-19 vaccines is “very safe” and effective. The province’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said studies have shown it produces a “strong, effective immune response.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,320, including 254 deaths.

Local public health also reported nine new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,955, including 25 that are active.

Read more: Toronto Region Board of Trade calls for vaccine passports for non-essential activities

The new cases are in both Midland and Innisfil and involved people who are under 17 years of age.

The Innisfil case is community-acquired, while the Midland one is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 42.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 146 new COVID-19 cases as more than 7 million Ontarians fully vaccinated

Of the region’s total 12,320 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,602 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 547,409, including 9,258 deaths.

Click to play video: '3rd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot likely only for ‘vulnerable populations’: Moore' 3rd COVID-19 vaccine booster shot likely only for ‘vulnerable populations’: Moore
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers