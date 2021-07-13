Toronto Region Board of Trade calls for vaccine passports for non-essential activities

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Toronto Region Board of Trade is calling on the Ontario government to introduce a vaccine passport system for non-essential business activity.

Quebec has signalled it will require vaccine passports for non-essential activities by September and Manitoba is issuing vaccine cards to fully immunized people.

Jan De Silva, CEO of the board, says vaccine passports are the only way to safely re-open larger events like business conferences and will help revive tourism.

She said it’s a personal decision to get vaccinated, but accessing major events and indoor dining requires moral responsibility.

The board of trade says it is having discussions with the Ontario premier’s office about introducing a vaccine passport system.

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said the province will not be issuing vaccine passports.

