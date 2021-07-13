SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto Region Board of Trade calls for vaccine passports for non-essential activities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2021 11:11 am
Could COVID-19 vaccine passports kick start Canadian economy?
Could COVID-19 vaccine passports kick start Canadian economy? – May 22, 2021

TORONTO — The Toronto Region Board of Trade is calling on the Ontario government to introduce a vaccine passport system for non-essential business activity.

Quebec has signalled it will require vaccine passports for non-essential activities by September and Manitoba is issuing vaccine cards to fully immunized people.

Jan De Silva, CEO of the board, says vaccine passports are the only way to safely re-open larger events like business conferences and will help revive tourism.

Read more: Alberta will not bring in COVID-19 vaccine passports: Premier Kenney

She said it’s a personal decision to get vaccinated, but accessing major events and indoor dining requires moral responsibility.

The board of trade says it is having discussions with the Ontario premier’s office about introducing a vaccine passport system.

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said the province will not be issuing vaccine passports.

Click to play video: 'Quebec introducing COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September' Quebec introducing COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September
Quebec introducing COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September
© 2021 The Canadian Press
