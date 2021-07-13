Menu

Traffic

Police investigating motorcycle, SUV crash in Hamilton that sent man to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 1:55 pm
Police investigating motorcycle, SUV crash in Hamilton that sent man to hospital - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A motorcycle rider was sent to hospital Monday night after a collison with a SUV on Hamilton’s Mountain, according to police.

Paramedics say the 47-year-old was sent to a trauma centre in “serious but stable condition” after the crash before 9 p.m. on Upper Wellington Street and Mohawk Road East.

Read more: Brantford, Ont. police seek suspect alleged to have set fire at residential school memorial

The incident involved a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2010 Lincoln MKX SUV at the intersection, say collision reconstruction investigators.

It’s believed the rider was travelling southbound on Upper Wellington on a green light, when the SUV, travelling northbound, proceeded to turn left in front of the rider causing the two to collide.

The rider fell off his motorcycle.

The incident closed roads in both directions for an investigation until about 4 a.m.

No charges have been laid at this point however the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

