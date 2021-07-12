Brantford, Ont. police seek suspect alleged to have set fire at residential school memorial

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brantford, Ont., are seeking “a lone suspect” they believe may be responsible for damage to a memorial honouring missing and deceased children from residential schools.

Detectives say the incident happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Friday near the Woodland Cultural Centre on Mohawk Street.

“The suspect caused damage to a number of items left to honour the child victims of the residential school system by setting fire to them,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in a release.

Brantford Police say they are jointly investigating the alleged vandalism with Six Nations Police and believe the suspect may have remained at the scene for several hours after setting the fire.

Police seek to identify suspect after act of vandalism occurred at the Woodland Cultural Centre resulting in extensive damage to the memorial for missing and deceased residential school children. Please contact police with any info: https://t.co/hbQbpyylzi pic.twitter.com/IEkXHW3GZw — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) July 12, 2021

“Both agencies condemn the criminal acts of the suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, and remain committed to holding them accountable for their actions,” Matthews-Osmond said.

Police have released a photo of the person they believe is the suspect with the hope someone will be able to identify the individual. Investigators have not released a specific description of the accused.

Anonymous information can be provided to Brantford Crime Stoppers.

