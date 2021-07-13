One suspect arrested, another still at large in connection with June shooting in Caledon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested one suspect, while another is still at large, in connection with an early morning shooting that took place in Caledon, Ont., on June 26.

On Saturday, police charged Brandon Vidinha, 22, from Caledon, with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

The second suspect — Johnathan Rodrigues, 26, from Brampton — is still at large. Police consider him to be “armed and dangerous” and advise people to not approach him if they see him.

Officers ask those who know Rodrigues’ whereabouts to contact police.

At about 6:15 a.m. on June 26, police were called to a shooting at a private property in the area of Highway 10 and Escarpment Side Road.

Officers found a 40-year-old Mississauga man with a gunshot wound. He was sent to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police also found a 26-year-old Brampton man offsite who sustained non-serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.