2021 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ among nominees

It’s time for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, after more than a year of television saving our sanity while under lockdown for COVID-19.

Royal Family drama The Crown and comedy Ted Lasso are among the TV shows that helped distract us during the oppressive pandemic year, and were rightly recognized for it.

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), along with TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma.

In its fourth season, Netflix’s The Crown moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

For Netflix, which led the way for the rise of streaming services but has yet to claim a top series trophy, The Crown may represent its best bet. It’s been nominated three times before.

Ted Lasso, a feel-good comedy about a middling American football coach abruptly imported to England to take over a soccer team, garnered nominations for star Jason Sudeikis.

Contenders in the miniseries category include The Queen’s Gambit, with breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy as a troubled chess prodigy, and The Underground Railroad, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead and created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

The Mandalorian and WandaVision are among the sci-fi and fantasy genre shows in contention.

Find a complete list of the nominees in the major categories below.

—

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollet, Lovecraft Country

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aida Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor, Drama

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress, Drama

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Guest Actor, Drama

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Guest Actor, Comedy

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Made-for-TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Lesie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ann Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

—

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be broadcast live on TV and available for streaming on Paramount+.

For a complete list of nominees, please visit the official Emmys site.

— With files from The Associated Press