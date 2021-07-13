Ottawa police say 30-year-old man in critical condition after Russell Road shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say one man is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning shooting in the city’s southeast end.

An Ottawa Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the 2000 block of Russell Road near Smyth Road and the Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre at 3:20 a.m. over reports of gunfire.

The spokesperson said police found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition.

No other victims were found in the immediate area.

The investigation is ongoing.

