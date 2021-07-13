Menu

Crime

Ottawa police say 30-year-old man in critical condition after Russell Road shooting

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 9:34 am
The Ottawa Police Service says a 30-year-old man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says a 30-year-old man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Tuesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say one man is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning shooting in the city’s southeast end.

An Ottawa Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the 2000 block of Russell Road near Smyth Road and the Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre at 3:20 a.m. over reports of gunfire.

The spokesperson said police found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition.

No other victims were found in the immediate area.

The investigation is ongoing.

