Crime

Arrest warrant issued in homicide investigation by Prince Albert police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 8:16 pm
Prince Albert police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 33-year-old Corey Clarke, who is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 33-year-old Corey Clarke, who is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a person who is wanted by police in connection with a homicide investigation launched in Prince Albert, Sask., in May.

Prince Albert Police Service are asking for the public’s help in locating Corey Clarke, 33, who is facing one count of second-degree murder following the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP identifies victims in homicide investigation

At roughly 6 a.m. on May 24, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue West for a report of a deceased woman. Autopsy results confirmed the death of Ross to be the result of homicide, according to a press release.

Police described Clarke as five-foot-nine and 200 pounds. They added Clarke is believed to be between Prince Albert and the La Ronge area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Saskatchewan News

