Arrest warrant issued in homicide investigation by Prince Albert police

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a person who is wanted by police in connection with a homicide investigation launched in Prince Albert, Sask., in May.
Prince Albert Police Service are asking for the public’s help in locating Corey Clarke, 33, who is facing one count of second-degree murder following the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross.
At roughly 6 a.m. on May 24, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue West for a report of a deceased woman. Autopsy results confirmed the death of Ross to be the result of homicide, according to a press release.
Police described Clarke as five-foot-nine and 200 pounds. They added Clarke is believed to be between Prince Albert and the La Ronge area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments