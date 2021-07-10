Stabbing in Vancouver’s Southlands leaves man in critical condition

Vancouver police say a stabbing in the Southlands neighbourhood on Saturday morning left a man in critical condition.
Investigators said it happened around 6 a.m., near West 57th Avenue and Southwest Marine Drive.
The victim is in his early 20s, police said.
The incident drew a large police presence, including the VPD’s Emergency Response Team and witnesses posted to social media reporting they heard several loud bangs.
Video from the scene showed officers ordering a man from a home late Saturday morning and placing him in handcuffs.
Police are expected to provide more information on Saturday afternoon.
