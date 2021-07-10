Menu

Crime

Stabbing in Vancouver’s Southlands leaves man in critical condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 2:31 pm
Vancouver police officers take a man into custody following a stabbing in the Southlands neighbourhood on Saturday, July 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver police officers take a man into custody following a stabbing in the Southlands neighbourhood on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Shane MacKichan

Vancouver police say a stabbing in the Southlands neighbourhood on Saturday morning left a man in critical condition.

Investigators said it happened around 6 a.m., near West 57th Avenue and Southwest Marine Drive.

The victim is in his early 20s, police said.

Read more: Mother of teen who died in Vancouver west side stabbing speaks out as police plead for calm

The incident drew a large police presence, including the VPD’s Emergency Response Team and witnesses posted to social media reporting they heard several loud bangs.

Video from the scene showed officers ordering a man from a home late Saturday morning and placing him in handcuffs.

Police are expected to provide more information on Saturday afternoon.

