Stabbing in Vancouver’s Southlands leaves man in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police say a stabbing in the Southlands neighbourhood on Saturday morning left a man in critical condition.

Investigators said it happened around 6 a.m., near West 57th Avenue and Southwest Marine Drive.

The victim is in his early 20s, police said.

Read more: Mother of teen who died in Vancouver west side stabbing speaks out as police plead for calm

The incident drew a large police presence, including the VPD’s Emergency Response Team and witnesses posted to social media reporting they heard several loud bangs.

Video from the scene showed officers ordering a man from a home late Saturday morning and placing him in handcuffs.

Police are expected to provide more information on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call Two VPD officers stabbed while responding to child confinement call