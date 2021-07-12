Menu

Sports

Manitoba’s Tristan Peters selected in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 8:09 pm

A Manitoban had his name called in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Winkler’s Tristan Peters was selected by the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers. Peters was the Brewers’ seventh round selection at 207th overall.

The outfielder just completed his sophomore season with the Southern Illinois Salukis. In 60 games, he had a .355 batting average, with six home runs, and 55 RBI.

He’s currently playing in the USA’s Coastal Plain League with the Savannah Bananas.

The 21-year-old competed in the Manitoba Junior Baseball League for the Pembina Valley Orioles in 2020. Peters was selected as the MJBL rookie of the year.

He’s also spent two seasons in the Western Canadian Baseball League with the Okotoks Dawgs.

Peters was the sixth Canadian to be selected and is one of only nine Canadians to be drafted through the first two days of the three-day draft.

