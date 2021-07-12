Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Restaurant employees assaulted amid Euro Cup celebrations in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 5:59 pm
Since there was a large street celebration and several urgent calls, officers left the scene and returned later to continue the investigation. View image in full screen
Since there was a large street celebration and several urgent calls, officers left the scene and returned later to continue the investigation. Police handout

Two restaurant employees were assaulted during the Euro Cup celebrations that took place in Bradford, Ont., on Sunday.

According to police, a group of men tried to enter a restaurant without masks with their own cooler before two employees were assaulted.

Read more: 5 teens face assault, weapons charges following large fight in Bradford, Ont.

The suspects left the area before police arrived.

The employees worked at a restaurant on Holland Street West at Drury Street and declined medical treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Since there was a large street celebration and several urgent calls, officers left the scene and returned later to continue the investigation.

Trending Stories

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bradford tagSouth Simcoe Police Service tagBradford news tagBradford assault tagBradford Euro Cup assault tagBradford Euro Cup celebration tagBradford restaurant employees assaulted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers