Restaurant employees assaulted amid Euro Cup celebrations in Bradford, Ont.

Two restaurant employees were assaulted during the Euro Cup celebrations that took place in Bradford, Ont., on Sunday.
According to police, a group of men tried to enter a restaurant without masks with their own cooler before two employees were assaulted.
The suspects left the area before police arrived.
The employees worked at a restaurant on Holland Street West at Drury Street and declined medical treatment.
Since there was a large street celebration and several urgent calls, officers left the scene and returned later to continue the investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
